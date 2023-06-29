Jaipur: 5 People, Several Cattle Burnt Alive In Fire Caused By Three-Way Truck Collision

"Five people and several cattle died after a fire broke out due to the collision of three trucks near Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway," a police official was quoted as saying.

The accident took place near Ramnagar's turn of Dudu on the highway.

The police said that two trucks had stopped at Ramnagar on the highway when another truck en route Ajmer lost control and collided with one of the trucks. The truck was fitted with a diesel tank and CNG kit leading to a large explosion.

Following the explosion, the diesel tanks fitted in the other trucks also exploded. The explosion led to the death of five persons, while 12 cattle were also charred to death.