Jairam Ramesh Asks CBI To Question Amit Shah On Corruption Remark

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh wrote to the Director of Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) Subhodh Kumar Jaiswal asking the investigating agency to question Union home minister Amit Shah for his comments on Meghalaya government.
Jairam Ramesh pointed out that ahead of the recently concluded assembly elections in the northeastern state, the home minister had called the Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya government the most corrupt one in the entire country, only to later go on and support him.
Taking to Twitter he shared a copy of the letter and wrote, “I have written to the Director of CBI asking CBI to question the Home Minister further on his categorical assertion that Conrad Sangma's Govt in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country-That of course did not prevent BJP from supporting the same Conrad Sangma again.”
The letter read, “I wish to bring to your notice the fact that Shri Amit Shah said in his public speech on Feb 17, 2023 that the then government of Meghalaya was the most corrupt government in the country. Shri Amit Shah is also the Home Minister of India. In his capacity as the Home Minister, he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to the above conclusion.”
Jairam Ramesh further wrote, “For some inexplicable reasons, the Home Minister, who is also the former national president of Bhartiya Janta Party, has failed to act upon the information regarding the corrupt practices and instances of the then Meghalaya government.”
“Therefore, in the highest national interest, we urge you to summon Shri Amit Shah and ask him to submit all the information and facts that led him to stated assessment and investigate the matter. We also urge you to investigate if the Home Minister of India was under any undue duress from his party or other forces, to suppress the information related to the corruption of Meghalaya, in order to enable his party Bhartiya Janta Party to support the same Chief Minister after the recent Meghalaya elections,” Jairam Ramesh added.