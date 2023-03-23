Jairam Ramesh Asks CBI To Question Amit Shah On Corruption Remark

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh wrote to the Director of Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) Subhodh Kumar Jaiswal asking the investigating agency to question Union home minister Amit Shah for his comments on Meghalaya government.

Jairam Ramesh pointed out that ahead of the recently concluded assembly elections in the northeastern state, the home minister had called the Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya government the most corrupt one in the entire country, only to later go on and support him.

Taking to Twitter he shared a copy of the letter and wrote, “I have written to the Director of CBI asking CBI to question the Home Minister further on his categorical assertion that Conrad Sangma's Govt in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country-That of course did not prevent BJP from supporting the same Conrad Sangma again.”