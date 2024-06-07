Jairam Ramesh's "Ek Tihai PM" Jibe At Modi After Nitish-Naidu Support

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday saying that the results of the 2024 Indian elections turned out to be a "prachand haar" or ultimate loss for them.
Pointing out the clear equation of the BJP needing the support of N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar to form the government at the Centre, Ramesh called Modi "Ek Tihai Pradhan Mantri" or one-third prime minister.
Targeting the saffron party, Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP believes in 'demo-kursi' and not democracy. Moreover, the NDA will not be able to maintain its alliance, stated the Congress leader confidently.
Ramesh's remarks came after Modi received support from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. Both leaders are instrumental in forming the NDA government for a third term, as the BJP did not achieve a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections.
Chandrababu Naidu expressed his congratulations, stating, "We are congratulating all of us as we have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for three months PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he has campaigned. He started and ended with the same spirit. In Andhra Pradesh, we had three public meetings and one big rally and it has made a huge difference in winning the election in Andhra Pradesh..."
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of involvement in India's "biggest stock market scam" worth Rs 30 lakh crore. He called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the matter.
Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made comments about stock market investments just days before the election results were announced. His remarks came after market investors faced a loss of Rs 31 lakh crore as the BSE Sensex plummeted nearly 6 percent on June 4, the day the election results were declared.