Jaish-e-Mohammed Threatens Attack on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Security Tightened

Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has allegedly threatened to launch a bomb attack on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
According to reports, an audio message doing rounds reportedly from the terrorist group has claimed that the temple, built on what according to them was their demolished mosque, will be bombed.
Meanwhile, right after this went viral, security agencies are actively investigating the authenticity of this audio message, and both central and state government agencies have been put on high alert, reports added.
It may be mentioned that, in 2023, a similar bomb threat from Jaish-e-Mohammed turned out to be a hoax. However, the group has a history of targeting the site, notably carrying out an attack in Ayodhya on July 5, 2005.
In response to the current threat, security around the temple complex has been significantly heightened.