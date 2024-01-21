All about Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A Brief History, Inauguration, and Visitor Information

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, set to be inaugurated on January 22 with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, holds immense significance for Hindus. This article provides a detailed guide to the history, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and essential information for visitors.

History and Controversy

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's history dates back centuries, with the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The temple faced controversy when Mughal emperor Babur demolished it in the 16th century, leading to the construction of the Babri Masjid. The dispute over ownership was settled by the Indian Supreme Court in 2019, favoring the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Foundation Stone and Construction

The foundation stone for the Ram Mandir was laid on August 5, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The construction is overseen by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,800 crore. The main architect is Chandrakant Sompura, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is responsible for construction.

Temple Specifications:

The temple spans 2.7 acres, with a built-up area of 57,400 sq. ft. It stands 161 feet tall with three floors, housing shrines for Lord Ram and Hanuman. The complex includes a yajnashala, a community kitchen, and a medical facility.

Inauguration Details

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and others, marks a momentous occasion. Over 7,000 attendees include Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists like Mukesh Ambani.

Why January 22 is chosen for the Pran Pratishtha/ Consecration ceremony?

The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22, 2024. The auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Ram is reported to be precisely 84 seconds, occurring between 12:29 minutes 8 seconds and 12:30 minutes 32 seconds. Following the installation of Ram Lala, a grand Mahapuja and Mahaarti ceremony will ensue.

As per the Hindu calendar, January 22 corresponds to the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha in the Paush month. The Nakshatra Mrigashira and Yoga Brahma prevail until 8:47 am, after which the auspicious Indra Yoga is set to commence.

Astrologically, January 22 aligns with Karma Dwadashi, a date dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This specific Dwadashi is associated with an event where Lord Vishnu assumed the form of a turtle during the churning of the ocean, as mentioned in religious texts. Considering Lord Ram as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the day is deemed highly auspicious for the Ram temple's inauguration.

Astrologers highlight the convergence of several auspicious yog on January 22, including Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga. These yogas are believed to enhance the auspiciousness of the day, making it propitious for undertaking significant and positive endeavors. Engaging in activities during these yogas is thought to bring success and prosperity in various aspects of life.

Visitor Information:

- General entry to the temple is free, with specific 'Aarti' sessions requiring passes.

- Darshan timings are from 7 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm.

- Traditional Indian attire is recommended for visitors.

The temple can be reached by road, rail, or air. The newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki Airport connects Ayodhya to the rest of India. Ayodhya Junction is the nearest railway station, and the city is well-connected by road.

Conclusion

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is not just a temple; it symbolizes faith, unity, and cultural heritage. Its construction signifies a triumph of truth and justice, bringing closure to a longstanding dispute. As India prepares for the inauguration, the temple promises to be a spiritual and cultural hub, inviting millions of devotees to experience its rich heritage and history.