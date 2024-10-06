Jaishankar Calls for UN Reform, Labels It an “Old Company”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar offered a pointed critique of the United Nations during his address at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in Delhi on Sunday, likening the organization to an “old company” that fails to adapt to contemporary global challenges while still occupying a significant space in international affairs.
Jaishankar highlighted the UN's declining effectiveness in addressing pressing global issues, such as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The United Nations is like an old company, not entirely keeping up with the market, but occupying the space,” Jaishankar remarked. He acknowledged that despite its suboptimal functioning, the UN remains “the only multilateral game in town.”
However, he pointed out that when the organization does not step up on critical issues, countries often take matters into their own hands.
Citing recent crises, Jaishankar questioned the UN's role during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating, “Think about what the UN did on Covid. I think the answer is not very much.”
He noted that nations either acted independently or formed coalitions, such as the COVAX initiative, outside the UN framework to address global health emergencies.
The minister expressed concerns over the UN's ineffectiveness in dealing with ongoing conflicts, specifically mentioning Ukraine and the Middle East. “Where is the UN on them? Essentially a bystander?” he asked, emphasizing the need for the organization to take a more active role.
India has long advocated for reforms within multilateral institutions, including an expansion of the UN Security Council to better reflect current global realities.
Jaishankar concluded by asserting that while the UN will persist, an increasing number of countries are seeking alternative avenues for cooperation, stating, “Today the UN will continue, but increasingly there's a non-UN space, which is the active space.”