Jaishankar Returns From SCO Summit, Thanks Pakistan For Hospitality

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar concluded his visit to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, expressing gratitude to the Pakistani government for their "splendid hospitality."
In a message posted on X, Jaishankar thanked Pakistan, noting, "I thank the Government of Pakistan for the warm hospitality," and extended appreciation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his graciousness during the event.
Jaishankar also thanked Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the people of Pakistan for their warm reception. He highlighted the importance of his meetings, including face-to-face discussions with Dar at the summit.
During the event, Jaishankar attended a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Sharif for the summit delegates, where he and Dar were seated together. Express News reported that the two engaged in informal conversations over the meal.
Jaishankar also congratulated Pakistan on assuming the chairmanship of the SCO Heads of Council and assured India’s "full cooperation" during Pakistan’s tenure. In his address at the summit, he acknowledged the global challenges, including ongoing conflicts and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, which have particularly affected developing nations.
"Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing significant challenges. Two major conflicts are ongoing, which are affecting the global situation. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted developing countries," Jaishankar said.
He also emphasized the economic pressures faced by SCO member states, stressing the need for cooperation to address issues like terrorism, separatism, and extremism. "The relevance of tackling these challenges has increased in the current global context. Honest dialogue and trust between nations are essential," he stated.
Jaishankar urged SCO members to adhere to the organisation’s charter, stressing that stronger trade, communication, and energy collaboration could unlock new opportunities for regional growth and stability.