S Jaishankar Lands In Pakistan For SCO Summit Amid Strained Ties

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.
His presence underscores India's continued engagement in regional multilateral forums, despite ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Jaishankar emphasized that his visit is strictly for the summit and not intended for discussions on India-Pakistan relations, stating, “I’m not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations. I’m going there to be a good member of the SCO.”
He also noted the challenges posed by Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism, asserting that normal talks cannot occur under such circumstances.
The two-day summit, taking place in Islamabad, focuses on economic cooperation, trade, environmental issues, and strengthening socio-cultural linkages among member states.
Delegations from several countries, including a 4-member team from India, a 15-member delegation from China, and a 76-member team from Pakistan, are participating in the event.
As part of the summit's security measures, Islamabad is under heightened alert, with over 10,000 police personnel, paramilitary forces, and army troops deployed to ensure safety.
Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to prevent public gatherings, and all protests have been banned. Notably, Pakistan's main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), recently called off planned protests following assurances from the government regarding access to their jailed leader, Imran Khan.
This decision came after a ban on meetings with inmates in Adiala Jail sparked unrest. Jaishankar’s visit is a pivotal moment in India-Pakistan relations, occurring against a backdrop of strained ties exacerbated by events such as India’s airstrikes on a terrorist camp in Balakot in 2019 and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
His participation in the SCO meeting reflects India’s commitment to multilateralism, despite complex bilateral dynamics, and highlights the importance of collaboration among SCO member states.