'Jalebi Baba' Who Raped Over 120 Women, Minors Dies in Jail

The demise of self-styled godman Baba Billu Ram, popularly known as 'Jalebi Baba,' has ignited controversy following his death in custody on Tuesday night due to a heart attack. Ram, who had been sentenced to 14 years in jail for the rape of three of his female disciples, passed away in Hisar's Central Jail, Haryana.
According to his lawyer Gajender Pandey, Ram, a diabetic, succumbed to a heart attack triggered by his medical condition. The police revealed that Ram had complained of discomfort on Tuesday night, prompting his transfer to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Ram, also known as Amarpuri, was laid to rest on Wednesday following a postmortem examination. His incarceration since January 2023 stemmed from a conviction by a Fatehabad court, which found him guilty of raping three disciples, including a minor, and filming the acts.
Initially recognized as 'Jalebi Baba' for selling jalebis on a pushcart in Tohana, Fatehabad, Ram transitioned into a controversial figure known for his alleged involvement in occult practices. He was first accused of rape in 2017, with subsequent arrests leading to the recovery of incriminating evidence, including sedatives and video recordings.
While Ram's lawyer contests the conviction, stating the case relied on a CD and lacked direct complaints from the alleged victims, advocates representing the victims emphasize the substantial evidence presented during the trial. Despite facing allegations from multiple women, Ram was convicted for the rape of three, including the minor, based on available evidence.
The controversy surrounding Ram's life and demise underscores the complex nature of his crimes and the enduring impact on those affected.