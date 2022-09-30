Jamia Student Shot at Inside Delhi Hospital After a Clash

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia university was shot by another student at the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi late on Thursday night. The shooting was a spillover of a fight that began at the university campus earlier, the police said.

Nauman Ali, who was shot, suffered a superficial injury to his scalp. He had come to the hospital to visit a friend, Noman Chaudhary, who was being treated for a head injury he had suffered in a fight between two groups of students at the Jamia library earlier in the evening, NDTV reported.

According to the report, Zalal, a student of from the rival group, arrived at the hospital with his friends and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward, police said.

A doctor told NDTV on phone last night that there was some panic after the shooting. "Everything is under control," the doctor said.

"There was a clash between two groups in the locality, and some injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency. One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control," the hospital said in a statement.

Nauman Ali has since been declared fit to give a statement and has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center. Police said that a team is inspecting the scene of the crime.