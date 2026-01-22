Jammu and Kashmir: 10 Army Personnel Killed, 10 Injured in Accident

Ten Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and another ten were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Khani Top area of Bhaderwah, following which emergency rescue and relief operations were immediately launched. Army units and local administration teams rushed to the site and carried out rescue efforts despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The office of the Lieutenant Governor expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. In a message posted on its official X handle, it paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, describing their deaths as a profound loss and extending condolences to their families.

In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 22, 2026

The Lieutenant Governor also said that the injured personnel were promptly evacuated and airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Senior officials were directed to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care, the post said, while prayers were offered for their speedy recovery.

Officials confirmed that the injured soldiers were given first aid at the accident site before being airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

