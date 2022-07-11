Jammu and Kashmir: At least 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Among the two, one has been identified as top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kaiser Koka.

According to reports, the identification of the other terrorists is being ascertained. Reports stated that Koka was involved in many terror activities in South Kashmir since 2018.

Earlier in a tweet Kashmir Zone Police while Quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar wrote "Notorious militant of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter."

Meanwhile on July 6, 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists surrendered before police and security forces following an encounter in Kulgam. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the surrendered terTrorists were identified as Nadeem Abbas Bhat, resident of Reshipura, Qaimoh and Kafeel Mir, resident of Mirpura, Qaimoh. Both were part of a recently recruited module of LeT.

Based on specific input from JK Police about the presence of unidentified terrorists in the general area of village Hadigam, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and JK Police in the area.