Assam Govt To Grant Aid To Flood-Affected Fish Farmers

In a bid to revitalize state’s fish industry, Assam Fisheries minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Monday announced that fish farmers who incurred massive losses during the devastating floods in the state will be a granted an aid.

Speaking to reporters, Suklabaidya said that about 80 per cent of fish farmers suffered losses approximately worth Rs 1,000 crores during the floods, massively affecting the fish sector.

"Nearly 80 per cent of the fish farmers of the state have faced a huge loss and the value of the loss is estimated to be over Rs 1,000 crore. We have collected the data from different districts of the state. By July 15, we will be able to get the exact figure. But the preliminary report shows that nearly 80 per cent of fish farmers of the state have been affected," Parimal Suklabaidya said.

In an effort to resuscitate the fish industry, he said that the state government intended to supply aid and standard fish seeds to the afflicted fish farmers.

He added that Assam is close to reaching self-sufficiency on the fish production front.

"Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), Ghare Ghare Pukhuri Ghare Ghare Maach are going on in full swing across the state and the gap between total demand and production has now been decreasing. We have now achieved 96 per cent of total demand," Suklabaidya said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8.9 million people in the state have been affected by the flood and landslides that struck Assam this year.

The disasters have claimed 192 lives in the state so far.