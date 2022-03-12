Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Personnel Shot Dead by Terrorists

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was shot dead by terrorists at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The CRPF personnel who was on leave has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi.

According to the police, the CRPF trooper received severe injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment. However he succumbed to his injuries while he was on his way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area.

The incident comes after four terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and LeT were killed and one was arrested in three separate encounters with military forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

