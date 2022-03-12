Would like to Fight Polls Alone if Demand not met, says TIPRA Chairman

Tripura’s Royal scion and Chairman of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman said that his party would like to fight the electoral battle alone in the forthcoming assembly elections.

According to Debbarman, this step would be taken if national parties do not agree to give written commitment for the party's core demand of "Greater Tipraland".

Pradyut Debbarman said this while addressing a massive gathering of supporters at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in the state capital Agartala on Saturday.

He also clarified that his party will contest in 35 out of 60 assembly constituencies in the elections.

Debbarman said, "After six long years, a regional party has organized such a gathering in Agartala. Our last fight will be for the constitutional solution for our people. Delhi should hear us. The size of the crowd gathered here will force the government to hear our voice. Greater Tipraland is the only demand that we are fighting for”.

Meanwhile, Debbarman also appealed to the Government of India for dialogue on the issue of Greater Tipraland.

He also clarified that his fight was not against any particular community and after his party came to power.

There are altogether 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura and 20 among them are reserved for scheduled tribe candidates. Apart from that, there are 15 seats where a sizable number of voters belong to tribal communities.



Also Read: Assam: Union Labour Minister B Yadav Launches PE 2.0 Portal