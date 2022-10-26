Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Killed Near LOC In Kupwara

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, officials said.

They said a gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC.

They said one foreign terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire.

The development comes days after the security forces bust a suspected terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot.

According to an official statement, J-K Police and 23 RR Army launched a joint search operation in the forest area of the tehsil Khari of the district, based on the inputs.

"Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of JK Police and 23 RR Army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected militant hideout and Arms and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot," the statement said.