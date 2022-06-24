Jammu and Kashmir to host G20 summit in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the next iteration of the G20 meeting in 2023 which includes an influential group of the world’s major economies. In light of that the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday set up a five-member high level committee for the overall coordination.

It will be the first major international summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in 2019.

The Union minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal had been appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20 summit in September last year. The external affairs ministry had said that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 and will convene the G-20 summit in 2023 for the first time.

According to an order on Thursday, the principal secretary of the union territory’s housing and urban development department will act as the chairman of the committee formed to overlook the preparations.