"Jammu and Kashmir to Regain Statehood, Host Assembly Polls Soon", Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed on Friday the government's commitment to reinstating statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, along with the forthcoming assembly elections.
Addressing a public rally in Udhampur, he assured the residents that the region would soon regain its state status, enabling them to engage with their elected representatives and share their aspirations.
"The time is not far when assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir also. Jammu and Kashmir will get back its state status. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLAs, and your ministers," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Udhampur.
PM Modi emphasized that the developments witnessed so far are merely a prelude to the transformative work yet to unfold in the region. Notably, he highlighted the significant strides made in the realm of security, with elections now conducted without the specter of terrorism looming over Jammu and Kashmir.
"Vikas bhi ho raha hai, vishvaas bhi badh raha hai" (there is progress and confidence), the Prime Minister said.
Reflecting on the substantial changes witnessed in the region post-reorganization in October 2019, PM Modi underscored the shift from strife to progress. He cited the establishment of educational and healthcare institutions, alongside infrastructure development projects such as modern tunnels and expansive road networks.
Moreover, PM Modi emphasized the influx of tourists and pilgrims to Jammu and Kashmir, indicative of the burgeoning confidence in the region's stability and potential for growth. He lauded the comprehensive transformation witnessed over the past decade, spanning crucial sectors like infrastructure, utilities, and governance.
Underscoring the latest development witness in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, "Now schools are not burnt here, but schools are decorated. Now AIIMS, IITs and IIMs are being built here. Now modern tunnels, modern wide roads, and wonderful rail journeys are becoming the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir."
"Be it Jammu or Kashmir, now tourists and devotees have started coming here in record numbers," PM Modi added.
Asserting his commitment to addressing long-standing challenges, PM Modi reaffirmed his pledge to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring their welfare and development. He highlighted initiatives such as free ration provisions and vowed to continue fostering positive change in the region.
In the electoral arena, PM Modi reiterated the BJP's resolve to form a robust government capable of confronting national challenges effectively. With Udhampur set to vote in the first phase on April 19, the political landscape remains dynamic, with key contenders vying for representation.