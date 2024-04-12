JP Nadda To Arrive In Nagaland To Hold Rally Today

BJP national president JP Nadda is slated to visit Nagaland this Friday to partake in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election rally, as per a press release. The rally is set to take place at Agri Expo, Chumukedima in Nagaland.
In anticipation of Nadda’s arrival, an emergency meeting was convened by the state president of the BJP, Benjamin Yepthomi, at his residence in Thahekhu village, Dimapur, on Thursday. The meeting, attended by party leaders, focused on arranging necessary protocols and other logistics for the visit of the BJP National President.
The gathering also reiterated its dedication to ensuring a resounding victory for the PDA consensus candidate, Chumben Murry, in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. Notable attendees at the meeting included Rajya Sabha MP and state Vice President Phangnon Konyak, as well as Kropol Vitsu, Advisor for Prisons, Printing and Stationery in the Nagaland government, and state Vice President.
Additionally, various state office bearers, spokespersons, social media and media teams, along with Morcha Presidents and District Office Bearers from Dimapur, were present, highlighting the party's comprehensive preparations for the event.
The single-seat election in Nagaland is scheduled for April 19, with the counting set for June 4. In the previous 2019 election, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate, Tokheho Yepthomi, emerged victorious.