Jammu & Kashmir: 5 Lashkar Infiltrators Gunned Down In Encounter

As many as five Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were neutralized in the encounter that is underway between the security forces and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Police informed on Friday.
The operation against the infiltrators is in the final stages and the area is being sanitised, mentioned Kashmir Police.
Taking to X, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "Day 2: Five terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. Incriminating materials were recovered. Operation in the final stage; area being sanitized."
However, the operation is still underway to flush out any remaining gunmen, ANI reported quoting sources.
Earlier, the police had confirmed that exchange of heavy fire between the security forces and the terrorists from across the border was still ongoing.
It may be noted that the encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district, said the Jammu & Kashmir Police.
The joint operation against the infiltrating militants involves the Army's 43 Rashtriya Rifles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), police and the CRPF.
On Wednesday, November 15, the army had said that an inflitration bid was thwarted along the Line of Control in the Uri sector. The army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had neutralised the terrorists during a joint operation named 'Operation Kali'. This was the second inflitration bid in the same region, the army said.
Bashir and Ahmed Malik, two of the militants gunned down were important cog int he Pakistan-enabled cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the army added.