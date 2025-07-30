Jan Aushadhi Scheme Saves Rs 38,000 Crore for Citizens Over 11 Years: Centre

The government's flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has helped Indian citizens save an estimated ₹38,000 crore on medicines over the past 11 years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a written query, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said that as of June 30, 2025, a total of 16,912 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been operationalised across the country, making affordable generic medicines accessible to millions.

“Due to this initiative, the public has saved around ₹38,000 crore in comparison to market prices of branded medicines,” Patel stated in her reply.

The scheme, launched with the aim of bringing down the cost of healthcare, has also had a notable impact on the out-of-pocket health expenditure of Indian households. According to data from the National Health Accounts Estimates, such expenditure has declined sharply — from 62.6% of total health spending in 2014-15 to 39.4% in 2021-22.

In a major expansion push, the Centre has now set a target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi outlets to 25,000 by March 2027, to further improve last-mile access to affordable medicines.

At present, these outlets offer 2,110 medicines and 315 surgical and medical consumables, covering all major therapeutic categories. Products available under the scheme are priced between 50 to 80 per cent lower than their branded counterparts in the open market, offering a significant cushion to patients, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.

Patel also informed the House that the scheme’s product basket includes 61 types of surgical equipment, and has been steadily expanding to include a broader range of essential drugs and devices.

In terms of sales, Jan Aushadhi Kendras recorded medicines worth ₹1,470 crore in 2023-24, which rose to ₹2,022.47 crore in 2024-25 (so far), reflecting a growing trust in generic medicines and the expanding footprint of the scheme.

The Jan Aushadhi initiative is widely seen as a crucial intervention in India’s healthcare landscape, seeking to reduce the financial burden on patients and promote the use of quality-assured generics at affordable prices.