"Jana Shakti is Paramount!" PM Modi Hails Delhi’s Resounding Support

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the overwhelming and historic mandate from the people of Delhi.

Advertisment

"I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding support. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings," PM Modi expressed.

He further assured that his government will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the quality of life for its people, and ensuring Delhi’s key role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Also Read: Amit Shah Hails BJP’s Victory, Says ‘Rule of Lies Ends in Delhi’