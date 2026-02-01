January GST Mop-Up Hits Rs 1.93 Lakh Crore, Up 6.2%

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections remained strong in January, offering a steady signal on the health of the economy as revenues rose on the back of firm domestic demand and robust imports.

According to official data, gross GST collection in January stood at Rs 1.93 lakh crore, marking a 6.2 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. In January 2025, GST revenues had stood at Rs 1.82 lakh crore. The rise reflects continued consumer spending and stable tax compliance across sectors.

For the current financial year so far, GST collections between April and January touched Rs 18.43 lakh crore, registering an 8.3 per cent growth year-on-year. The numbers suggest that economic activity has remained resilient despite global uncertainties and mixed domestic conditions.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue for January came in at Rs 1.70 lakh crore, up 7.6 per cent from last year. Cumulative net collections during the April–January period reached nearly Rs 15.96 lakh crore, showing a growth of 6.8 per cent.

Refunds during January saw a slight decline, falling 3.1 per cent to Rs 22,665 crore. While refunds related to domestic transactions dropped more sharply, export-related refunds showed a marginal increase, indicating stable overseas trade activity.

Domestic GST collections rose by 4.8 per cent to Rs 1.41 lakh crore, while GST from imports remained particularly strong, growing over 10 per cent to Rs 52,253 crore. This points to sustained import demand, especially for industrial inputs and consumer goods.

However, compensation cess collections fell sharply by more than 55 per cent, reflecting the gradual winding down of transitional support mechanisms that were put in place during the early years of GST implementation.

State-wise data showed uneven growth across the country. Manufacturing-driven states such as Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Punjabreported strong double-digit growth. In contrast, large states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi recorded moderate increases, while several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattishgarh, and Jharkhand, saw a decline in collections.

Union Territories also reflected mixed trends, with Chandigarh and Puducherry posting growth, while Lakshadweep reported a sharp drop.

Overall, January’s GST numbers underline steady fiscal momentum for the Centre, even as variations across states highlight regional differences in economic activity.

