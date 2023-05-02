Japanese Experts Train 1K Indian Engineers Ahead Transfer Of Bullet Train Tech

Indian engineers and technicians are being trained by 20 experts from Japan Railway Technical Services (JARTS) for high-speed rail (HSR) track laying as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor project.
The training is being provided for the T-2 237km Vapi-Vadodara package, which involves the use of a ballastless slab track system with a longer life cycle and easy maintainability.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding the project and has nominated JARTS to impart the training. Over 15 different courses, including track work, training for site managers, track slab manufacturing, and reinforced concrete track-bed construction, will be offered to the Indian engineers and technicians.
A training facility with three trail lines has been set up at the depot in Surat to help with the training. The trained and certified engineers/technicians will work at track construction sites and help in the transfer of Japanese Shinkansen HSR technology.
Tracks are a critical component of the HSR system, and laying them with a high degree of precision is essential, which Shinkansen offers.
According to Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director (NHSRCL), "This is a golden opportunity for Indian engineers and technicians to learn Japanese high-speed rail track slab system technology. In this project, more than 1000 Indian engineers and technicians will be trained by 20 Japanese experts."
The HSR corridor project is a significant infrastructure initiative that aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, two of India's major cities, by more than half. The project is also expected to create job opportunities and spur economic growth in the region. The training provided by JARTS will not only help with the construction of the HSR corridor but also aid in the transfer of HSR technology to India.