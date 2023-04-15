'Smoke Bomb' Thrown at Japan PM Fumio Kishida During Speech

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from a venue after a 'smoke bomb' was thrown at him during his speech in Wakayama city.

Several reports, including Kyodo news agency said that a "smoke bomb" had been thrown but there were no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene.

PM Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party’s candidate in a local election. A pipe-like object was thrown near the prime minister during the outdoor speech on Saturday.

Reports said that an explosion-like sound was heard at the scene.

Meanwhile, the prime minister was evacuated safely after the incident. Sources said that he took cover at the site of the explosion site and remained safe.

On the other hand, one person believed to have been a suspect was detained at the spot where the incident took place.

The incident comes nine months after Kishida’s predecessor, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech.