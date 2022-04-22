Jawan Martyred, 4 Others Injured In Major Encounter In J&K

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a major encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists near an army installation on Friday.

Officials informed that two terrorists were gunned down in the firing, while one jawan lost his life and four others sustained injuries.

The incident took place at the Sunjwan cantonment area in Jammu city following the launch of a pre-dawn operation by the security forces. Police said that they had received information about a possible terrorist attack in the city.

However, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that the gunmen had targeted a bus carrying its personnel in which an Assistant Sub Inspector was martyred.

Chief of police of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh told NDTV, “Two terrorists have been killed in the Sunjwan encounter. Terrorists holed up at Sunjwan were planning a major attack. The aim was to inflict maximum casualties on security forces.”

The terrorists attacked a bus carrying 15 personnel in the morning, according to a CISF officer. He said, “The CISF retaliated effectively and forced the terrorists to flee. One CISF officer was killed and two others injured in action.”