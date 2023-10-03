Real-Life Tragedy Echoes 'Jawan' Movie: 31 Patients Die Within 48 Hrs In Maharashtra

Further speaking on the allegations related to lack of essential and lifesaving medicines, he said, “Some medicines were supposed to be purchased from Haffkine Institute but it did not happen, due to which there was some problem. The sanctioned budget for medicines too falls short due to heavy flow of patients from neighbouring districts including the ones in area bordering Telangana. We always ensure that a patient does not lose his life for lack of essential medicines at our hospital. In such situations we purchase medicines from local budget. We cannot deny that sometimes, there may be shortage of medicines for non-serious ailments.”