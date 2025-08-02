JD(S) Leader Prajwal Revanna Convicted of Rape, Gets Life Sentence

In a watershed moment in Karnataka’s political and criminal justice landscape, a special court in Bengaluru on Saturday sentenced former Hassan MP and Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment in one of four rape cases filed against him. The conviction marks a dramatic fall from power for the 34-year-old scion of the influential Revanna family and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The verdict was delivered by Special Court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, a day after Prajwal was found guilty of multiple offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, including rape by a person in a position of dominance, repeated sexual assault, disrobing, and criminal intimidation. He was also convicted under Section 66E of the IT Act for the unauthorized capture and distribution of private images.

A Pattern of Power, Exploitation, and Digital Evidence

The charges stem from a harrowing case involving a domestic worker employed at a farmhouse owned by the Revanna family in Hassan district. The survivor alleged that Prajwal exploited his position of dominance to repeatedly sexually assault her. The case gathered momentum in May 2024 after the emergence of explicit videos allegedly recorded by Prajwal himself on his mobile phone.

What followed was a fast-tracked investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka Police. Crucial forensic evidence, including hair follicles and bodily fluids recovered from a garment left behind by the survivor, clinched the case. A DNA analysis confirmed a match between the biological samples and Prajwal, reinforcing the survivor’s testimony.

According to SIT officials, the survivor had been dismissed from service and allegedly confined after the assault. Her clothes, recovered during a search of the servant quarters, were subjected to forensic analysis. Investigators say Prajwal’s DNA was found on a petticoat left behind by the victim—evidence that proved pivotal in court.

A Trial Marked by Whistleblower Testimony and Swift Proceedings

The trial began on May 2, 2025, with the survivor giving her statement just under a year after the first complaint was registered. The chargesheet was filed in December 2024, and the court framed charges in April 2025. In a notable development, the prosecution’s case was bolstered by Karthik N, a former driver employed by Prajwal. Karthik turned whistleblower and testified in court that he had discovered over 2,000 sexually explicit photographs and dozens of videos on Prajwal’s phone.

Karthik’s testimony proved crucial not only for this case but potentially for others still under trial. The digital cache reportedly contains visual evidence linked to other survivors who have since come forward.

More Cases Pending: A Pattern of Predation?

The court's judgment on Saturday pertains to only one of four rape and sexual assault cases filed against Prajwal Revanna in 2024. Two other survivors, including a former JDS zilla panchayat member and a cook employed by the Revanna household, have also accused him of repeated sexual assaults, blackmail, and threats. One survivor’s husband, himself a JDS functionary, recently recorded his statement in court, lending further weight to the charges.

A fourth case involves allegations of sexual harassment against the daughter of the cook, also reportedly backed by digital evidence.

These parallel cases suggest not an isolated incident, but a chilling pattern of sexual violence and abuse of power spanning years and involving women from economically and socially vulnerable backgrounds.

Political Backlash and Allegations of Conspiracy

In the wake of the conviction, the Revanna family and JD(S) leaders have alleged a political conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling Congress party. They claim that the charges and subsequent investigation are part of an attempt to dismantle the family’s longstanding dominance over the Hassan Lok Sabha seat—a constituency held by the Deve Gowda clan for decades.

Prajwal, who had fled to Germany following the leak of the videos in April 2024, was arrested on May 31 upon his return to India. His abrupt disappearance during the 2024 general election campaign had already cast a long shadow over the JDS-BJP alliance in Karnataka, and he eventually lost the Hassan seat to the Congress candidate in a bitterly fought election.

While the JD(S) leadership continues to defend him politically, the legal system has now delivered a resounding judgment, suggesting that the evidence against Prajwal is far too substantial to be dismissed as politically motivated.

Implications for Karnataka Politics and the Justice System

This is the first time in recent memory that a sitting or former MP in Karnataka has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, particularly based on digital forensic evidence. It is also one of the rare instances where a court has acted swiftly in a high-profile sexual assault case involving a powerful political figure.

Legal experts have lauded the pace and precision of the investigation and trial, saying it sets a new precedent in cases of gender-based violence where the accused wields disproportionate influence.

“This is a significant moment,” said a senior advocate at the Karnataka High Court. “It shows that no one, regardless of their family background or political power, is above the law.”

The outcome may also embolden more survivors to come forward, particularly in cases involving abuse by influential persons. Several women’s rights organizations have hailed the verdict as a rare but important example of institutional accountability in India’s slow-moving legal system.

What Lies Ahead

Prajwal Revanna is now facing three more ongoing trials related to similar allegations. While he remains in judicial custody, the spotlight will remain firmly on the judiciary, SIT, and political institutions to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done in the remaining cases.

As Karnataka continues to grapple with the deeper rot of sexual violence embedded in feudal and political power structures, this verdict may be a turning point—both for the justice system and for a society long complicit in silencing survivors.

