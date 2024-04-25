JDU Leader Fatally Shot Dead in Bihar's Patna

In a tragic incident, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Saurabh Kumar on Wednesday night fell victim to a fatal shooting by assailants on motorcycles in Patna.
As per reports, Saurabh Kumar, who was returning from a wedding reception function, was ambushed by unidentified gunmen. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to rush him to Kankarbagh Uma Hospital. Additionally, one of Saurabh Kumar's companions, Munmun Kumar, was also wounded in the attack.
"We are examining the matter," stated SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh, highlighting ongoing investigations into the incident.
Police authorities have initiated a search for the perpetrators, with further details on the case pending.