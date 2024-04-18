Migrant Worker From Bihar Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

A migrant worker from Bihar lost his life in a targeted assault by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, reports said.
Reportedly, the man who was rushed to a hospital succumbed to his wounds shortly after.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Raju Shah sustained two bullet wounds, one in the neck and another in the abdomen, fired at close range by the assailants.
The incident unfolded in the Jablipora Bijbehera area of Anantnag, prompting authorities to cordon off the vicinity in pursuit of the attackers.
Taking to platform ‘X’, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow.”
Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mahbooba Mufti; Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad were among others who condemned the attack and extended condolences to the bereaved family.
This targeted assault on a non-local individual occurred just days before the commencement of Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. It marks the second attack in less than a week, following the shooting and injury of a non-local tourist cab driver in Shopian district on April 8.
Further, sources said responsibility for the attack was claimed by a Telegram channel propagating The Resistance Front (TRF), identified as a proxy entity of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terrorists referred to the killing as a "gift for your elections."