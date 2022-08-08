JEE Mains Paper 1 Results Out, 24 Candidates Score 100 NTA Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared results of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Mains) 2022 of Paper 1 for BE/B.Tech.

The entrance exam was held between July 25 and July 30.

The candidates who appeared can check their results and download their scoreboard from JEE Mains website.

Around 24 candidates scored 100 NTA score in the entrance examination.

The NTA conducted the entrance exam for paper 1 in two sessions, first between June 24 and June 30 and the second in between July 24 and July 30.

As many as 6.29 lakh students registered in the exam held in July out of which 4,68,205 candidates registered in both.

The students could appear in both the sessions however the best of the candidates score will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

The candidates who have successfully cleared JEE Mains will be able to appear for JEE Advance.

The application process will start from August 8.