PV Sindhu Bags Gold Medal In CWG, Puts India In 4th Position

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Monday bagged her first Gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, 2022 held in Birmingham.

She played against Michelle Li from Canada in the Women’s Single badminton final.

The match went on for 48 minutes. Sindhu was recently suffering from some injury issues.

She finishes off the games by scoring 21-15, 21-13.

The gold medalist won three titles so far this year namely- Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open and the Singapore Open.

Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medalist who won Silver in Rio Olympics 2016 and Bronze in Tokyo Oylmpics 2020.

Meanwhile, India has won 56 medals, including 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze in the ongoing prestigious multi-sport event so far.

The country with this gold medal has surpassed New Zealand and to move to fourth position in the CWG medal tally.