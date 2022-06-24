Jet Airways Begins Hiring Ahead Of Resuming Flight Operations

The ground airlines Jet Airways on Friday began operational hiring, asking former cabin crew members to rejoin after being granted permission to resume commercial flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted the airlines a revalidated Air Operation Certificate (AOC) on May 20 to allow commercial flight operations after a hiatus of two-and-a-half years.

The CEO of the airlines, Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted, “Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew.”

“Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal,” he added.

The opening batch of the cabin crew members will include the former staff only.