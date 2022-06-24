Jet Airways Begins Hiring Ahead Of Resuming Flight Operations

The ground airlines Jet Airways on Friday began operational hiring, asking former cabin crew members to rejoin after being granted permission to resume commercial flights.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted the airlines a revalidated Air Operation Certificate (AOC) on May 20 to allow commercial flight operations after a hiatus of two-and-a-half years.
The CEO of the airlines, Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted, “Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew.”
“Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal,” he added.
The opening batch of the cabin crew members will include the former staff only.
The last flight was operated by the Naresh Goyal owned airline on April 17, 2019. Currently, the promoter of the airlines is the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.
Jet Airways is targeting a restart of commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.
The airline posted an advertisement on Twitter on Friday which read, “There's really nothing like home! Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline.”
“For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up,” it added.