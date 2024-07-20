Jharkhand Assembly Polls Key to Safeguarding Tribals and Hindus, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the BJP’s election co-incharge for Jharkhand, emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections on Saturday.
Speaking to party workers at the extended executive committee meeting in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara Ground, Sarma highlighted concerns over what he described as a demographic shift in the state due to alleged Bangladeshi infiltration.
Sarma asserted that Jharkhand is facing increasing infiltration threats similar to those experienced in Assam and West Bengal. He claimed that in several districts of Jharkhand, the population of Muslim infiltrators has surged to as high as 30 percent, which he argued threatens the security of tribals and Hindus in the state. Sarma criticized the current Jharkhand government, alleging that it has not taken adequate measures to address these issues.
Drawing comparisons, Sarma stated that the Muslim population in Assam has reached 40 percent, with a significant portion being infiltrators. He warned that if this trend continues, Assam could become a Muslim-majority state by 2041. Sarma also mentioned that the Muslim population in West Bengal has risen to 26 percent, growing at a rate of 29 percent every decade.
Sarma accused the Jharkhand government of negligence, particularly in the context of Muharram processions, which he claimed have led to unrest in several locations. He alleged that the government has been lenient on issues such as the hoisting of Palestinian flags, and he promised that a BJP government would take stringent action against such activities.
Criticizing the JMM-led government, Sarma claimed that it has failed to deliver on its promises of job creation and unemployment allowances, thereby betraying the youth of Jharkhand. He expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to form the next government in Jharkhand, citing the party's strong performance in recent Lok Sabha elections where it secured nine seats, and its lead in over 51 assembly segments.
Sarma concluded by asserting that the BJP is poised to secure the necessary seats to form a government, underscoring the party's strategic positioning and electoral aspirations in Jharkhand.