Jharkhand Assembly Polls Key to Safeguarding Tribals and Hindus, Says Assam CM

Sarma asserted that Jharkhand is facing increasing infiltration threats similar to those experienced in Assam and West Bengal. He claimed that in several districts of Jharkhand, the population of Muslim infiltrators has surged to as high as 30 percent, which he argued threatens the security of tribals and Hindus in the state. Sarma criticized the current Jharkhand government, alleging that it has not taken adequate measures to address these issues.