Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in ED Custody Over Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have taken Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren into custody in connection with a money laundering case.
According to sources, Hemant Soren resigned from his position as Chief Minister upon his arrest. He reportedly visited with the Governor at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. According to insiders, Champai Soren is expected to become the new Chief Minister.
Earlier in the day, a seven-member team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived to Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi to question him in connection with a money laundering case in an alleged land fraud case.
Following two days of being "untraceable" amid scheduled raids and questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren returned to Ranchi on Tuesday and called a meeting of all members and ministers of his party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
Soren obtained the lawmakers' signatures on a letter of support with no name.
The Jharkhand Chief Minister later filed a FIR against the investigation agency for invading his Delhi residence last week.
It was also thought that the Jharkhand Chief Minister's wife, Kalpana Soren, who attended the meeting with the legislators, may be given the reins.
Earlier, on Monday, a team from the anti-corruption agency visited Soren’s Delhi residence with the intent of questioning him in connection with the case and claimed that he was “untraceable”.