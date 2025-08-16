Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Passes Away at 62

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passed away late on Friday night (August 15, 2025) at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment following a serious head injury. He was 62.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the news in a post on ‘X’, expressing grief over the leader’s untimely demise.

JMM national spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said, “State Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, is no more.” Sarangi added that Soren’s condition had been critical and he was on life support.

Soren had suffered a head injury after falling in the bathroom of his residence in Jamshedpur on August 2. Following the accident, he was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care. A team of senior specialists was closely monitoring him and providing intensive treatment during his stay in the national capital.

