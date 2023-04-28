Jiah Khan Death Case: Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted of Abetment Charges

"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," Special CBI court judge Judge AS Sayyed said while pronouncing the verdict.

On June 3, 2013, Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home in Mumbai. Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old actor, Mumbai Police booked Suraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.