Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Co-Actor Sheezan Khan Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

A court in Maharashtra’s Vasai, on Sunday sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with TV star Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide case.

Sheezan Khan was the co-star of Tunisha Sharma and the Mumbai Police said that the reason for the alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Khan over a fortnight back.

"Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted," Sheezan Khan's advocate said.

Earlier in the day, Waliv police produced the accused, Sheezan Khan, before the Vasai Court.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Tunisha and Sheezan were co-stars in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

On Saturday, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on a TV show's sets. She had apparently locked herself up in a bathroom during a tea break.

When police arrived at the spot they broke open the bathroom door to find the 21-year-old hanging and dead.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found her hanging.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted.