Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt in Parts of North India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm on Tuesday, stated the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in parts of North India including the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The quake originated at a depth of 10 km and at about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.
In a tweet, National Center for Seismology wrote, “The Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.”
According to reports, there were no immediate reports of damage from Nepal. Scores of people across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some other areas took to social media platforms and shared that they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.