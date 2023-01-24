Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt in Parts of North India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm on Tuesday, stated the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in parts of North India including the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The quake originated at a depth of 10 km and at about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology wrote, “The Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.”