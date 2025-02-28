Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Inclusive Technology Business Incubator at AdtU

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, inaugurated the Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI) at Assam down town University (AdtU) during the National Science Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The inauguration took place in the esteemed presence of Prof. N.C. Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of AdtU; Prof. Sunandan Baruah, Director of DISA, AdtU; and representatives from the Department of Science & Technology (DST). This initiative marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Northeast region.

The Department of Science & Technology has sanctioned Rs 4.73 crore under the iTBI project to support technology startups in the Healthcare and ICT domains. The initiative aims to provide incubation and infrastructure support to startups, researchers, and innovators, reinforcing AdtU’s commitment to advancing technological development in the region.