AdtU Recognized as Best Private University in Health Education

Assam down town University (AdtU) has been recognized as the Best Private University in Health Education. The institution was honoured with prestigious accolades at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Films in Dubai and the Bharat International Excellence Awards 2025.

The university’s Dean of Studies, Prof. Bandana Dutta, accepted the esteemed award on behalf of the institution, marking a moment of immense pride in its academic journey.

Expressing gratitude, the university acknowledged the unwavering dedication of its faculty, students, and supporters in achieving this milestone. The recognition reinforces Assam down town University’s commitment to delivering quality education and nurturing future leaders in the healthcare sector.