J&K: 12 Injured In Grenade Attack at Srinagar Market

A grenade attack in the heart of Srinagar's busy Sunday market left 12 civilians injured, including one woman who sustained serious injuries. The attack occurred near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and has triggered widespread concern across the region.
According to Srinagar Police, the incident took place at approximately 2:10 PM when terrorists hurled a hand grenade at a security force deployment near the crowded market. The explosive detonated among the shoppers, causing multiple injuries.
Following the attack, the Srinagar Police invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant laws. "A case under FIR No. 66/2024 has been registered in Police Station Kothibagh. We are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice," stated the police in a post on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, stating that there is "no justification for targeting innocent civilians." He added, "The recent spate of attacks and encounters in the valley is deeply concerning. The security forces must do everything in their power to end this wave of violence so that people can live without fear."
Security forces swiftly reached the scene of the explosion and evacuated the injured to the Government SHMS Hospital. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, personally visited the hospital to assess the situation and check on the condition of the injured.
A local resident expressed shock over the attack, saying, "This kind of thing never happened here before. Even during the height of militancy, nothing like this occurred."
This attack comes just a day after security forces killed a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander named Usman in Srinagar’s Khanyar area. Usman, a foreign terrorist, was reportedly involved in the killing of Inspector Masroor. The encounter in which Usman was killed also left four security personnel injured.
In a separate incident on the same day, two more terrorists were neutralized by security forces in Anantnag district.