J&K: 2 Al-Badr Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Pulwama

Two Al-Badr terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Mitrigam village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that they had received information about three terrorists in Mitrigam village of Pulwama on Wednesday and as soon as the police launched cordon and search operations, firing began from the opposite end.

According to Kumar, the two terrorists that were killed were involved in the Shopian encounter that took place on April 14. The police have also recovered two AK 47 rifles from their possession.

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists, including a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist, were killed in an encounter in Pulwama.

