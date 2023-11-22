J&K: 2 Lashkar Terror Associates Arrested In Srinagar

The terror associates were arrested on November 21, that is, on Tuesday, according to the officials. In a statement, they said, "Two terrorist associates, Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone, both residents of Trehgam, Kupwara, were arrested on the spot and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, which included 2 pistols, 4 magazines, 2 filler magazines and 8 grenades."