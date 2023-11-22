J&K: 2 Lashkar Terror Associates Arrested In Srinagar

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates were arrested by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials informed on Wednesday. The two associates of the Pakistan-based proscribed militant outfit were found in possession of arms and ammunitions, the police said.
The terror associates were arrested on November 21, that is, on Tuesday, according to the officials. In a statement, they said, "Two terrorist associates, Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone, both residents of Trehgam, Kupwara, were arrested on the spot and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, which included 2 pistols, 4 magazines, 2 filler magazines and 8 grenades."
Officials said that they had received information on Tuesday about the movement of suspected terrorists along the National Highway bypass based on which, a joint team of Srinagar Police and Quick Response Team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set up a strong checkpoint near the Sham Lal petrol pump, N R Colony, at the NHW bypass.
They said, "During naka checking, a white-coloured Santro car bearing a J-K registration number coming from Parimpora and headed towards Tengpora tried to flee upon seeing the police party at the checkpoint."
"However, they were apprehended tactfully by the team of officials present on the spot," the police added.
A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Act and Arms Act was registered at Batamaloo police station after their arrest.
A police statement mentioned an investigation into the matter has been initiated.