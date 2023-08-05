J&K: 3 Army Jawans Killed In Encounter With Terrorists

Three army jawans were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.
The jawans sustained serious wounds during the encounter and unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.
"The three injured jawans succumbed to their injuries. Search operations are ongoing," the Army said in a statement, adding that they were undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out in the high reaches of the Halan forest area in Kulgam district.
"Army and Kulgam Police are carrying out the operation. Three jawans were injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment," an official said earlier.
On Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that the encounter had broken out in the Halan forest area of Kulgam district, adding that the Army and Kulgam Police were on the job.
"An encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of #Kulgam district. Army & Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police stated earlier in a tweet.