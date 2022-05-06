J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Anantnag

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

One among the three killed is the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander Ashraf Molvi.

According to police sources, based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

The search operations turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces. Firing from the side of the security forces led to the death of the three terrorists.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, “#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03). Retrieval and identification of the killed #terrorists yet to be done. Further details shall follow.”

