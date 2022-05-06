States, UTs Advised to Prepare ‘Heat Action Plans’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation related to heat wave management and monsoon preparedness on Thursday.

During the meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about the persistence of high temperatures from March to May across the country.

States and Union Territories have been advised to prepare ‘Heat Action Plans’ as a standard response at the state, district and city levels. Regarding southwest monsoon preparedness, all states have been advised to prepare 'Flood Preparedness Plans' and undertake appropriate preparedness measures.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been advised to develop its deployment plan in flood affected states.

Also Read: Delivering Azaan On Loudspeakers Not Fundamental Right: Allahabad HC

Meanwhile, PM Modi stressed on taking all measures to avoid deaths due to heat wave or fire incidents. He also stressed that in view of the rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done. He also spoke about the need to work to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across the diverse forest ecosystems in the country against fire hazards, enhance the capabilities of forest personnel and institutions for timely detection of a possible fire and for fighting fires, and to speed up recovery after a fire event.

PM directed that in view of the upcoming monsoons, arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water need to be ensured to avoid contamination and resultant spread of water-borne diseases.

The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Advisors to PM Modi, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretaries in the Ministries of Home, Health, Jal Shakti and officials of the NDMA.

Also Read: Tripura: 3 Killed Over Land Dispute In Dhalai