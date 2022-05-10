J&K: 4 Hybrid Militants Arrested in Srinagar

Security forces arrested four 'hybrid' militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Bemina in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Two militant associates of the LeT were also arrested in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

According to the police, a checkpoint was laid by security forces at Bemina Crossing. Two individuals approaching the checkpoint in a suspicious manner were challenged by the security forces on which they tried to flee.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Tawoos Rasool Gada and Saleem Jan Bhat, residents of Usmanabad. A Chinese Tokarev-Type 54 pistol, a magazine and 10 Chinese rounds each were seized from their possession.

On the basis of their initial questioning, the individuals disclosed that they were working as hybrid terrorists of TRF/LeT and were involved in delivering pistols in the city to carry out targeted killings at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

On the basis of the disclosures made by the two individuals, a cordon and search operation was launched at Hamdania Colony in Srinagar and two more associates of the module identified as Abdul Hameed Rah alias Ali and Sajad Ahmed Marazi, were arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora, acting on specific information, security forces at a checkpoint established at Befina Chowk Pampore arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, a police spokesman said.

They have been identified as Arshid Ahmed Mir, a resident of Check Satoora Tral, and Muzaffar Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Khanmoh Srinagar, he said.



Incriminating material, including two hand grenades, was seized from their possession, the spokesman said. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Also Read: Amit Shah Launches Assam Government’s Newsletter