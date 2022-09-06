J&K: 6 Killed In Separate Accidents Bhadarwah Doda Road

As many as six people were killed in two separate road mishaps at Bhadarwah Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to reports, the first accident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in which two people were killed.

In another accident which took place early morning on Monday, four others died. Earlier, both the injured persons were rushed to the Medical College Doda for treatment.

Police further informed that initially, one of them was reported missing. A search operation was launched to find him which has now been completed, they added.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom on Monday said, “Two accidents took place at Bhadarwah Doda road. Two people died in the first accident that took place at midnight and four people died in the second that took place early morning yesterday. Search operation for missing person has been completed.”