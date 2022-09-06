Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Meet PM Modi Today

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India for a four-day visit, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Hasina arrived in India yesterday kicking-off her four-day visit as Bangladesh is an important partner under the country’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.
Following her arrival in New Delhi, the Bangladesh PM met with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest. She then visited the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a pilgrimage attraction in the national capital.
Both India and Bangladesh have found tangible results in several areas including the settling of land and maritime boundary demarcation, security, connectivity, development cooperation, cultural exchange, power and energy, trade and commerce, blue economy and defence, under the leadership of their respective leaders.
Upon her arrival, PM Hasina was greeted by Darshana Jardosh, minister of state for textiles and railways in Delhi yesterday. Her visit is important and will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.
The Bangladesh PM also clicked photographs with the dancers who were present to welcome her.
Meanwhile, the issues that are on the top of the agenda for her visit include the upgrading of defence cooperation, expanding regional connectivity initiatives and establishing stability in South Asia.
Moreover, PM Hasina is also scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.
It may be noted that this is her first visit since the bilateral relations between both India and Bangladesh touched the 50th year in 2021. Last year was also the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s founding father.
PM Modi had visited Bangladesh in 2021. Since 2015, the two Prime Ministers have met 12 times.
The countries have sought to create a model for regional cooperation apart from reviving several connectivity initiatives over the last few years. The Akhaura-Agartala rail link will reopen soon, and it is anticipated that Agartala and Chittagong will be connected by air in a few weeks.