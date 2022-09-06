Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Meet PM Modi Today

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived in India for a four-day visit, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Hasina arrived in India yesterday kicking-off her four-day visit as Bangladesh is an important partner under the country’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Following her arrival in New Delhi, the Bangladesh PM met with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss issues of bilateral interest. She then visited the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a pilgrimage attraction in the national capital.

Both India and Bangladesh have found tangible results in several areas including the settling of land and maritime boundary demarcation, security, connectivity, development cooperation, cultural exchange, power and energy, trade and commerce, blue economy and defence, under the leadership of their respective leaders.

Upon her arrival, PM Hasina was greeted by Darshana Jardosh, minister of state for textiles and railways in Delhi yesterday. Her visit is important and will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.

The Bangladesh PM also clicked photographs with the dancers who were present to welcome her.